Donald Glover Officially Releases ‘3.15.20’ Album Stream

After surprise-dropping a new album last week, Donald Glover has made the album 3.15.20 available to stream and purchase.

The album is available in two forms – a continuous play version under “Donald Glover Presents,” and a standard track-by-track version under “Childish Gambino.”

The album features appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet.

Meanwhile, after two years, Glover’s partnership with adidas has ended. The sportswear brand released an official statement reading: “The adidas Originals by Donald Glover partnership has come to an end,” the statement reads. “Together, adidas and Glover set out to look beyond the confines of a traditional collaboration inspired by limitless creativity. adidas continues to be inspired by Glover’s visionary creativity and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

The adidas x Donald Glover deal was first announced in September 2018. The partnership included three sneaker collabs released in April 2019 – the Nizza, Lacombe, and Continental 80.