Dr. Dre’s Mystery Woman Identified

While his contentious divorce remains in the news, Dr. Dre was spotted out with a mystery woman that has now been identified. As the photos made their rounds on the internet, people started comparing the woman’s tattoos with those of Apryl Jones and realized they were identical. According to The Shade Room, the woman in the photo is indeed Jones, the mother of Omarion’s child. The couple was dining out at a Steakhouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

In the video clip, you can see that Dre was hounded by paparazzi as he helped her out of a black SUV. As photographers grilled him for any information on potential new music, Dre simply said, “Thank you” and ushered Jones into the restaurant. Jones split with Omarion in 2016.

And in related news… his wife, Nicole Young, says she wants to subpoena three of Dre’s alleged mistresses who she believes he’s bankrolling. She claims – one of the women bought a $2.15 million house, free and clear in 2019 and she’s suspects Dre paid for it.

