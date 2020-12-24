Dr. Susan Moore Dies Of COVID-19 After Complaining About Mistreatment

Dr. Susan Moore — a Black physician who was recently hospitalized for COVID-19, has died after complaining about alleged mistreatment and racial disparities at the hospital. According to Bossip, family and friends of Dr. Moore confirmed that she died at Indiana University North Hospital on December 20th, due to coronavirus complications. She was diagnosed with the virus on November 29th, 2020.

During her hospital stay, Dr. Moore posted updates on social media and claimed that the hospital staff was not providing her with proper treatment because of her race.

In one post, she claimed that her doctor, Dr. Eric Bannec, did not want to prescribe her additional doses of Remdesivir, which is a life-saving treatment for COVID-19, and wanted to send her home even though she was still clearly very sick. She also said the doctor didn’t perform a physical exam on her after she noted neck pain and requested narcotics to relieve it.

She wrote via Facebook, “I had to beg to get the Remdesivir because Dr. Bannec said my chest x-ray was normal. I then had to beg for a CT of my chest which I finally got and it showed large mediastinal lymphadenopathy right lower lobe infiltrate in a new left lower lobe infiltrate.”

She continued, “After receiving two infusions of the Remdesivir Dr. Bannec said I don’t qualify, I’m not short of breath, he doesn’t know why my neck hurts and he doesn’t feel comfortable giving me any narcotics. All I can do is cry I was in so much pain. He said you can just go home right now. Of note he did not even listen to my lungs he didn’t touch me in any way. He performed no physical exam. I told him you cannot tell me how I feel!”

She added, “Now, that is not how you treat patients, period. So, I don’t trust this hospital, and I’m asking to be transferred. This is how Black people get killed! When you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves.”