Drake And LeBron James Looking To Purchase Soccer Team Together

Drake and NBA superstar LeBron James are among a group of investors looking to purchase Italian soccer team, A.C. Milan.

According to the Financial Times, a deal for the prized Serie A team is approximately $1.2 billion.

Drake is expected to be a passive investor, as are the rest of his high-profile teammates in on the deal. A formal announcement for the contract is expected as at any moment.

