Drake and Nicki Minaj Team Up On New Track

Drake will team up with Nicki Minaj for a new track on his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs.

Billboard reports he told fans at the Detroit stop for his It’s All a Blur Tour on Saturday (July 8th), “I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit. So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

The pair last teamed up for Minaj’s 2021 track “Seeing Green,” which also features Lil Wayne.