Drake Comes In At No. 1 On Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists Of The 21st Century Chart

Drake has been named Billboard’s No. 1 Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st century, dominating the chart that retrospectively ranks artist performance from 2000 to 2024 based on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. Despite only making his debut on the Billboard charts in 2009, Drake still amassed a record 30 No. 1 hits on the songs chart and 15 No. 1 albums, leading all artists in total No. 1s, Top 10 hits (135), and overall chart entries (355) during this period. His albums have spent 67 total weeks at number one, helped by record-setting streaming numbers, and he has previously topped the annual R&B/Hip-Hop artist rankings eight times, solidifying his widespread impact on hip-hop across the past quarter-century. The rest of the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists Of The 21st Century Chart is rounded out by (in order): Beyoncé at No. 2 followed by the Weeknd, Chris Brown, Usher, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Eminem, and Alicia Keys coming in at No. 10. (Billboard)