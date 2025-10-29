Drake Files Appeal Over Dismissal Of UMG Defamation Lawsuit Regarding Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Drake has officially filed a notice of appeal following the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping song, “Not Like Us.” The case was dismissed on October 9 by District Judge Jeannette Vargas, who ruled the track as a “nonactionable opinion” made in the context of a rap battle, thus not defamatory. Drake originally sued UMG in January, alleging the label defamed him by promoting the song, and filed an amended complaint after UMG’s motion to dismiss. Drake’s legal team are expected to provide their arguments over the basis of the appeal in a filing that will be submitted soon, while releasing the following statement: “This confirms our intent to appeal, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing that filing in the coming weeks.” UMG has yet to publicly comment on the appeal. (Variety)