Drake Joins Nicki Minaj Onstage, Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar

Drake joined Nicki Minaj during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop in Toronto on Tuesday night. The duo performed their track “Needle,” which had yet to be debuted live. It was their first time together on stage in years, and at one point Drake even gave Minaj a kiss on the cheek. The appearance came just hours after Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest diss track aimed at Drake, titled “Euphoria.” The Toronto didn’t directly address the feud onstage, but left the crowd with a cryptic message: “I love you. You know what time it is — you know what I have to do.” His only response to “Euphoria” so far has been to share a scene from 10 Things I Hate About You on social media.

