Drake Secures Second Season Contract With Caffeine TV

Drake has signed an unprecedented partnership with Caffeine TV. Thanks to Drake, the brand was able to provide their audience with thousands of hours of battle rap content early on in the pandemic.

The new agreement is set in place for another year and they plan to roll-out more events and programs. Originally, Drake’s fans totaled up 9 million streams and crashed the system.

The self-proclaimed “world’s most respected” battle rap platform is available across multiple servers such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and others.

