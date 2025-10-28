Drake Sued By Missouri Man Over “Deceptive” Online Casino

Drake is facing a class-action lawsuit in Missouri accusing him and influencer Adin Ross of promoting the “deceptive” and allegedly illegal online casino Stake.us, which misled consumers by marketing itself as a harmless social casino despite operating as a real-money gambling platform. The complaint, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, alleges that Stake.us’s dual-currency system enables real-money gambling, while also claiming that Drake and Ross often gambled with platform funds rather than their own money, intentionally misleading fans during livestream promotions. “When Ross and Drake purport to gamble online with Stake.com, they often do not do so with their own money despite telling the public in Missouri and elsewhere the opposite,” the filing states, while arguing that “Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states.” Representatives for Drake, Ross, and Stake have yet to make official statements about the lawsuit. (Rolling Stone)