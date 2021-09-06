Home » R&B News » Drake’s New Album Features Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi And Credits R. Kelly As Songwriter

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, has a long list of guest vocalist. JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and Project Pat.

Nicki Minaj offers a spoken word cameo on a song called “Papi’s Home.”

One name that has upset a lot of fans is R. Kelly. He’s credited as a composer and lyricist on one of the songs.

Kelly is currently on trial for a number of reasons, including sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Just last week Kelly was in court as a woman accused him of giving her herpes without disclosing he had it and then paid her $200,00 to settle.

