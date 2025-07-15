Drake’s “What Did Miss?” Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Drake‘s recent surprise release track, “What Did I Miss?,” debuts at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart this week. This achievement marks a record-extending 31st chart-topper for the Toronto rapper, while solidifying his place as the act with the most weeks at No. 1 with 140 total weeks. The song also earns Drake his 21st No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, and 15th career leader on the Digital Song Sales survey. Additionally, “What Did I Miss?” knocks Kendrick Lamar and SZA‘s “Luther” off the top spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, after it spent a record 28 weeks at No. 1 between December-July. This chart battle continues Drake’s ongoing rap feud with his rival Lamar, with the Canadian hip-hop superstar hinting at a forthcoming project rumored to be titled, Iceman, that will feature his new chart-topping hit. (Billboard)