Draya Michele Is Single

Draya Michele has revealed that she is no longer engaged to Orlando Scandrick. Earlier this week, fans wondered why Draya Michele was tweeting about seeing rapper DaBaby's alleged nude pics.
Draya later posted in an IG Story, “I have been single for the entire month of December.”
She added, “So if anyone has anything to say about the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. Merry Christmas Everyone.”
Orlando and Draya got engaged in 2015. They have a son named Jru, who was born in 2016.