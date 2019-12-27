Home » R&B News » Draya Michele Is Single

Draya Michele Is Single

Linkedin
Posted on

Draya Michele has revealed that she is no longer engaged to Orlando Scandrick. Earlier this week, fans wondered why Draya Michele was tweeting about seeing rapper DaBaby's alleged nude pics.

Draya later posted in an IG Story, “I have been single for the entire month of December.”

She added, “So if anyone has anything to say about the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. Merry Christmas Everyone.”

Orlando and Draya got engaged in 2015. They have a son named Jru, who was born in 2016.

Related Articles

Bill Cosby Is Not Too Happy About Eddie Murphy’s SNL Joke
Mariah Carey Shares New ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Music Video
Beyonce Is Launching A Gender Neutral Ivy Park X Adidas Collection
Mary J. Blige Is One Of The Highest Paid Stars On TV
Mariah Carey Lights Up Empire State Building In Honor Of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
Lori Loughlin Says Feds Concealing Evidence as Her Advice to Daughters Is Revealed