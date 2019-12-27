Draya Michele Is Single

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Message Summary: ...freeze watch in effect from late saturday night through sunday morning...

* what...sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible, although locations near washes and favored drainage areas could briefly drop into the middle 20s. The coldest temperatures are possible across portions of the tucson metro area, south central pinal and southeast pinal counties. Parts of western and central pima county may experience temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees.

* where...western pima county, tohono o`odham nation, tucson metro area, south central pinal county and southeast pinal county.

* when...from late saturday night through sunday morning.

* impacts...frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.