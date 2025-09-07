Dua Lipa Brings Out Chaka Khan At Her Chicago Show

Dua Lipa kicked off the U.S. leg of her Radical Optimism World Tour at Chicago’s United Center on Friday night (September 5). Midway through the 22-song set, Lipa surprised fans by inviting music legend – and Chicago native – Chaka Khan onstage to perform a spirited rendition of Khan’s 1983 Grammy-winning hit, “Ain’t Nobody.” This marked the latest high-profile guest appearance from a local superstar on Lipa’s global tour, following earlier collaborations with Kevin Parker from Tame Impala during the Sydney stop, Crowded House’s Neil Finn in New Zealand, and celebrated appearances by Jamiroquai and Charli XCX during her two-night stand at Wembley Stadium in London. The U.S. leg of Lipa’s Radical Optimism World Tour continues in Boston on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 9-10), in support of her critically-acclaimed third album which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in May 2024. (Billboard)