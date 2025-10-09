Dua Lipa Duets With Gwen Stefani On “Don’t Speak” To Close Out Four-Night Stand In L.A.

During her sold-out Radical Optimism Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (October 8), Dua Lipa was joined by local music legend Gwen Stefani to perform a duet of No Doubt’s Grammy-nominated 1995 hit, “Don’t Speak.” Lipa introduced Stefani to the crowd by describing her as “one of my personal heroes, one of my favorite artists, someone who I’ve grown up listening to my whole life, who’s influenced my music, influenced my style, someone who I love as a performer, and someone who just constantly keeps redefining herself and music. And I just absolutely love that this incredible woman is here tonight.” The memorable moment was a fitting close to Lipa’s four-night stand in L.A., where the pop superstar was joined by Lionel Richie for “All Night Long,” while paying tribute to local icons by covering “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac and “California Dreamin” by the Mamas and the Papas. (Rolling Stone)