Dua Lipa Finishes Her Epic MSG Run By Bringing Out Lenny Kravitz For Duet On “It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over”

Dua Lipa concluded her four-night residency at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (September 21) with a surprise duet of “It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over” alongside New York legend Lenny Kravitz. “When I go back to thinking about New York artists, and music that shaped my life, I think about this one song in particular that really helped me fall in love with music,” Lipa said as she introduced Kravitz. The 61-year-old rock star traded verses on the song with Lipa, with Kravitz bowing to the three-time Grammy winner before he left the stage. Throughout her epic MSG run, Lipa honored a series of local icons, covering Alicia Keys’ “No One” and Blondie’s “One Way or Another” during the first two shows, before being joined by Nile Rodgers for a rendition of Chic’s “Le Freak” on Saturday night. Lipa continues her Radical Optimism Tour in Miami on Friday. (Rolling Stone)