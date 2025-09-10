Dua Lipa Pays Tribute To Aerosmith By Covering “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” In Their Hometown Of Boston

Dua Lipa continued her tradition of honoring hometown artists during her Radical Optimism Tour stop in Boston on Tuesday night (September 9), as the pop superstar paid tribute to rock legends Aerosmith by covering their 1998 hit “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” at TD Garden. This follows similar city-specific tributes, including recent performances of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” in Chicago, as well as covers of AC/DC, Lorde, and Kylie Minogue in Australia and New Zealand. Throughout the tour, Lipa has also collaborated with surprise hometown guests like Charli XCX and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, as well as paying homage to local icons like Enrique Iglesias in Madrid, The Beatles in Liverpool, and Sinéad O’Connor in Dublin. Lipa’s U.S. tour continues with two shows in Atlanta this weekend, before a high-profile four-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden from September 17-21. (Rolling Stone)