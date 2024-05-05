Dua Lipa Releases New Album, Hosts/Performs On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Getty Images

Dua Lipa celebrated Friday’s release of her third album, Radical Optimism, by doing double duty on Saturday Night Live by being both the show’s host and musical guest. As her parents watched proudly from the small studio audience at 30 Rock, Lipa came across as a natural comic actress during a series of humorous sketches, even using her opening monologue to poke fun of her viral ‘Give Me Nothing’ meme that took over social media back in 2018.

Lipa also delivered a vibrant rendition of the new Radical Optimism single, “Illusions,” after she was introduced by her friend Troye Sivan. She also performed an impassioned take on her new album closer, “Happy For You,” following an introduction by Jerry Seinfeld, who made a surprise appearance as a guest star during the Weekend Update segment. (Billboard)