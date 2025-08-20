Dua Lipa Took Part In A Book Club At A U.K. Women’s Prison

Dua Lipa recently visited a women’s prison in the U.K. as part of the Booker Prize Foundation’s Books Unlocked program. The three-time Grammy winner joined a book club discussing Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain, a Booker Prize-winning novel she had previously selected for her own book club, Service95. Reflecting on the visit for the new Harper’s Bazaar cover story, Lipa recalled one poignant moment that made a lasting impact on her. “There was also one lady in there that I think about often,” Lipa shared. “And she was about 52 years old or something, and she said, ‘Oh, had I maybe read books sooner in my life, maybe I wouldn’t be here, because reading books has really made me understand people and humans and emotions.’” The newly-engaged 29-year-old singer, who launched her book club in 2023, went on to add that, “Reading opens you up to the world. And it makes the world so much smaller.” (People)