Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton Headlining 2024 Austin City Limits Festival

Austin, Texas’ Austin City Limits Festival announced the lineup and dates for their celebrated music fest in October, which will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, and Chris Stapleton. Sturgill Simpson, Blink-182, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, and Chappell Roan are some of the other big names set to take part in the annual festival that brings together a spectacular cross-section of musical talent to the Texas capitol every year. The two-weekend long ACL Festival is set to take place in Austin’s Zilker Park from October 4-6 and October 11-13. Tickets are available now via the Austin City Limits official website. (Variety)