Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Zaya Wade Debuts Boyfriend On Social Media

Dwayne Wade's daughter Zaya Wade debuted her boyfriend Hudson over the weekend. She posted the photo and captioned it, “I’ve had the best weekend, spending quality time with my family and s/o for Easter. I hope everyone has had a wonderful Easter today and a wonderful Passover this week!! I love you guys.”

Of course, social media responded to the photos, which featured Zaya and Hudson kissing. One person tweeted, “As a parent I wouldn’t public broadcast that. (she’s) only 14 years old & the simple fact they had this in a family Easter picture. Y’all normalize anything now, but whatever. #family #zayawade #kids #Easter.”

Another wrote, “Why is it so many adults so obsessed with a 14 year old child nd her love life don’t y’all got kids? Jobs? Something better to do #zayawade.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “it’s one thing to let HIM express HIMself…cool! It another to have them doing all this and being photographed then posted for the world to see. You get 2 👎🏾👎🏾 #dwyanewade 😞 you too rich to be this thirsty for attention/ awareness #zayawade.”