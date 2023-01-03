Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dead At 67

Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire has died. He was 67. According to TMZ, White passed away on Sunday (January 1st). The late musician’s brother and bandmate, Verdine White, confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

He wrote, “Dearest Family Friends and Fans…..Our family is saddened today. With the loss of an amazing and talented family member. Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!"

White continued, "Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup.But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!"

He added, "He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining [stars] and back!”

Fred was the fourth of the White brothers to perform in Earth, Wind & Fire. The Chicago native joined the group back in 1974 when he was just 19 years old. He played drums on eight different Earth, Wind & Fire albums, in addition to some of their biggest hit songs like “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Saturday Night,” and “Shining Star.”