Ed Sheeran And Barry Keoghan Reveal Their Greatest Rap Albums And Favorite Rappers Of All Time

During an appearance on a new episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk on Wednesday (August 20), Ed Sheeran and Barry Keoghan shared their favorite rappers and rap albums of all time. They both praised 50 Cent’s 2003 chart-topping, Grammy-nominated debut, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, with Keoghan citing its universal appeal and Sheeran recalling a recent trip with his dad where he praised the album’s innovative track “If I Can’t,” as “genius.” Sheeran’s choices were focused on the Aftermath/Shady Records/Interscope catalogue, singling out The Game’s The Documentary, Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP, and Dr. Dre’s 2001 as his favorites. “I can put them on in any scenario,” he added. As for favorite rappers, both stars picked UK artists, with Sheeran choosing Devlin, Skepta, Wretch 32, and JME, while Keoghan added Stormzy and Dave. “I understand British rappers more,” Sheeran explained. “I can relate to Stormzy’s tunes more than I can relate to whoever.” (Billboard)