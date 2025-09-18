Ed Sheeran Announces 2026 North American ‘Loop Tour’ Dates

On Thursday (September 18), Ed Sheeran announced the dates and details of his 2026 North American Loop Tour. The Grammy-winning British singer will be performing in stadiums across 22 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada from June 13 to November 7, including two-night stands in Toronto, East Rutherford, Foxborough, and Hollywood, Florida. The 26-date tour kicks off on June 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with stops in Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Arlington, before concluding on November 7 in Tampa, Florida. “New stage, new setlist, new tricks,” Sheeran promises, while adding, “I LOVE touring North America, I’ve always felt so much love there since the first gig I did in LA and Toronto back in 2010.” This extensive North American tour is in support of Sheeran’s just released new album, Play, and follows his international dates starting in New Zealand and Australia in early 2026. Artist presale begins on Tuesday (September 23), followed by a general on-sale starting on Friday (September 26). (Variety)