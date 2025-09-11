Ed Sheeran Is “Setting The Record Straight,” He’s Not Moving To America

Ed Sheeran fueled speculation that he’s moving to America following a recent appearance on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, but he’s taken to his Instagram Stories to clear things up and let everyone know, “I’m not moving.” Sheeran’s prior comments on the podcast had fans wondering if he was leaving the U.K., with the pop superstar revealing: “I feel like I might be the only person moving to America. I’m going on tour there for a while and I have a family, so I can’t dip in and out. We’re going and settling there.” But he clarified those remarks on social media by writing: “Way easier to clear up stuff on here so here’s me setting the record straight. I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on, don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz.” Sheeran has yet to announce U.S. tour dates tied to his new album, Play, which is out Friday (September 12). (Billboard)