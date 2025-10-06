Ed Sheeran Partners With ‘Adolescence’ Director Philip Barantini For New Netflix Special, ‘One Shot With Ed Sheeran’

On Monday (October 6), Ed Sheeran announced that he has teamed up with acclaimed director Philip Barantini for the upcoming Netflix special, One Shot With Ed Sheeran, which is set to premiere on November 21. The show follows the Grammy-winning musician as he wanders through New York City in real time, performing impromptu songs on subway cars and street corners while interacting with surprised fans. Known for his masterful one-shot directing in award-winning projects like Boiling Point and Adolescence, Barantini takes a different approach here by capturing unscripted, candid moments as Sheeran brings his music directly to the public. “From impromptu performances on bustling sidewalks and subway cars, to intimate interactions with fans and passersby,” reads a press release, “Ed Sheeran’s journey through New York will be captured in a series of unforgettable moments, highlighting the pandemonium and excitement that follows.” (Rolling Stone)