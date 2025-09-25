Ed Sheeran Reveals How He First Heard About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Engagement

Ed Sheeran, frequent collaborator and longtime friend of Taylor Swift, revealed during a new interview with Andy Cohen that he found out about Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce through Instagram, just like the rest of the world. Cohen asked Sheeran a series of rapid-fire questions about Swift in the interview, and the singer had a simple, one-word answer for how he found out about the marriage proposal, “Instagram.” Cohen seemed shocked by his response, and followed up by asking, “Instagram?! Like everyone else? You didn’t even get a DM in advance?” Sheeran laughed and shook his head while replying, “no.” Despite their close friendship and over a decade of collaborations both on stage and in the studio – including on hits like “Everything Has Changed,” “Run (Taylor’s Version),” and “End Game” – Sheeran went on to share that he hasn’t yet heard Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, or received a save-the-date message for the wedding. (Billboard)