Ed Sheeran Set For ‘Multiply’ 10th Anniversary Show, Special Edition

Ed Sheeran will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album “x” with a special concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 22nd. The singer will also release a new anniversary edition of the album on June 21st, featuring 9 additional tracks. Sheeran reflected on the past 10 years, which saw him transition from playing in pubs and clubs to selling out arenas and experiencing personal highs and lows.

“Going from playing pubs and and clubs to selling arenas in those years, falling in and out of love, travelling all around the world, it was a real rollercoaster, and it’s been amazing to revisit all the memories,” he said in a statement. “Can’t wait to experience the multiply show with you, and remember some amazing moments over this summer together.”

