Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Battle Over ‘Shape Of You’

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright lawsuit over his hit single, “Shape of You.”

A U.K. High Court ruled on Wednesday (4-6) that Sheeran had not plagiarized the 2015 song, “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri.

According to the Judge, Sheeran had neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied Chokri’s work. He added that there were similarities between the one-bar phrase in “Shape of You” and “Oh Why,” but said that such similarities are only a starting point for a possible infringement” of copyright.

Sheeran issued a video statement after the verdict and said that claims like this can be really damaging to the songwriting industry. He also pointed out that… with 60,000 songs being released every day on Spotify, and only 12 notes available, a coincidence is bound to happen.

