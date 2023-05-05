Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Trial

PRPhotos.com

On Thursday (5-4), after an extended court battle, a Manhattan Federal court found that Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye‘s song to make it into his own.

Relieved to win the copyright trial, Sheeran talked to media outside the courthouse following the verdict and accused the Marvin Gaye estate of trying to alter his song in a way for the jury to believe it was stolen.

Sheeran said, “It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song when we've put so much work into our livelihoods.”

He thanked his legal team and said, “I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and never will allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake.”

The lawsuit was over the similarities of Sheeran’s 2014 hit, “Thinking Out Loud” and the Marvin Gaye classic, “Let's Get It On.”



