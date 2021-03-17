Home » R&B News » Eddie Murphy Opens Up About Fatherhood

Eddie Murphy Opens Up About Fatherhood

Eddie Murphy has opened up about being a father to ten kids. In an interview with the UK Mirror, Murphy said, "I love fatherhood. That is the center of everything. The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that sh*t is over. I realized that if you put your children first, you never make a bad decision." 

He continued, "I am so blessed with my kids.  I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like, ‘Oh you are the one’. I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people – and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid.” 

He added, “My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed — I really, really got lucky.”

