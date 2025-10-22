Elizabeth Taylor’s Son Praises Taylor Swift’s Song About His Mom, Says They “Seem Like Kindred Spirits”

In a new interview with People, Christopher Wilding, the son of Elizabeth Taylor andMichael Wilding, praised Taylor Swift’s new song inspired by his mother, “Elizabeth Taylor.” Wilding says he listened to the track “the day it became available,” and found Swift’s detailed tribute to his mother’s legacy “especially magical.” Wilding also complimented Swift by noting that, “She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits,” while adding “They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment. The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful.” Wilding also expressed that Swift’s advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and philanthropy would have earned his mother’s admiration. “Elizabeth Taylor” is the second track on Swift’s record-setting new album, The Life of a Showgirl, with the song debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently sits at No. 5 in its second week on the chart. (Billboard)