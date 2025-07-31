Elton John Partners With Fictional Band Spinal Tap On New Version Of “Stonehenge”

More than 40 years after the premiere of the cult classic mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap, the iconic fictional heavy metal band is back with a new film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The movie is accompanied by a soundtrack album of the same name, with both projects set for release on September 12. The soundtrack’s lead single, a reimagined version of their 1984 hit “Stonehenge,” features Elton John, who also appears in the accompanying music video performing lead vocals. Alongside John, the album also includes collaborations with Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood. The film follows the celebrated band members David St. Hubbins (portrayed by Michael Mckean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) reuniting for a final concert, documented once again by Martin “Marty” Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), while the band reflects humorously on their enduring friendship and legendary status in the music industry. (People)