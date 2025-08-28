Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, and Alanis Morissette To Be Featured On Debut Season Of ‘Words + Music’ On MGM+

The new series, Words + Music, produced by Gunpowder & Sky and Audible, will premiere on MGM+ on November 30, featuring artists like Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, and Alanis Morissette. During each episode, the musicians will share personal songs and stories in front of small audiences, with the performances fiilmed on Amazon MGM Studios’ volume stage in Culver City, California. The show is an evolution of the popular Words + Music podcast – which featured appearances by Pete Townshend, Mariah Carey, St. Vincent, and Snoop Dogg – combining live performance with rich visual storytelling to create a blend of intimate narrative and dynamic imagery. With experienced producers like MTV and VH1 veterans Van Toffler, Alex Coletti, and Bill Flanagan behind it, the series aims to redefine music storytelling in a modern three-dimensional format, with hopes for more seasons and a growing roster of artists eager to explore innovative ways to present their music. (Variety)