Elvis’ Granddaughter Fighting To Prevent Graceland Foreclosure Auction

Actress Riley Keough inherited the legendary Graceland estate when her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died in 2023. Keough is now fighting to keep the iconic former home of her grandfather, Elvis Presley, in her family’s possession. Keough has filed a lawsuit alleging fraud committed by Naussany Investments and Private Lending. The firm states that Lisa Marie took out a loan of $3.8 million with Graceland used as collateral, and claims that Presley defaulted on the loan prior to her death. Keough believes that the signatures on the loan were forged. If no injunction is served, Graceland is set for a foreclosure auction on May 23. Both parties are scheduled to meet in court today. (Consequence of Sound)