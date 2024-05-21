Home » R&B News » Elvis’ Granddaughter Fighting To Prevent Graceland Foreclosure Auction

Elvis’ Granddaughter Fighting To Prevent Graceland Foreclosure Auction

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Actress Riley Keough inherited the legendary Graceland estate when her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died in 2023. Keough is now fighting to keep the iconic former home of her grandfather, Elvis Presley, in her family’s possession. Keough has filed a lawsuit alleging fraud committed by Naussany Investments and Private Lending. The firm states that Lisa Marie took out a loan of $3.8 million with Graceland used as collateral, and claims that Presley defaulted on the loan prior to her death. Keough believes that the signatures on the loan were forged. If no injunction is served, Graceland is set for a foreclosure auction on May 23. Both parties are scheduled to meet in court today. (Consequence of Sound)

Related Articles

Snoop Dogg Is Selling His Memorabilia In ‘The Shiznit’ Auction
Priscilla Presley Discusses Getting Close With Elvis When She Was 14 Years Old
Riley Keough Says She Was ‘In Tears For A Week’ After Seeing ‘Elvis’
Vanessa Hudgens Fans Convinced Austin Butler Is Crediting Her For Encouraging Him To Play Elvis
Austin Butler Didn’t See His Family For ‘About Three Years’ In Preparation For ‘Elvis’ Role
Nanny Claims Jason Sudeikis Threw Himself Under Olivia Wilde’s Car To Prevent Her From Leaving