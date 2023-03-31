Eminem ‘Got Away’ With Dissing Other Artists Because He’s White, Says Kurupt

Philadelphia-born rapper, Kurupt, says the Eminem has had an easier go of it in the rap world because he’s white. The comments came out of an interview with The Art of Dialogue where the rapper also said Eminem’s skills were not up for debate, only his ability to do whatever he wants. “Being white had nothing to do with his skills. But he might have got away with a lot of things,” he said, noting that once someone becomes successful they can do whatever they want. “the game accepts it because they make money off of what you’re doing, so they give you that pass.” (HipHopDX)