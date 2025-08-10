Eminem Makes Surprise Appearance At Premiere Of ‘Stans’ Documentary In New York City

Eminem surprised fans at the New York City premiere of his new documentary, Stans, on Wednesday (August 6), expressing heartfelt gratitude for their support throughout his career. Before the screening at The Rooftop at Pier 17, the Grammy-winning rapper gratefully addressed the audience in a short speech that was captured on TikTok. “This film was a thank you to all of you,” Eminem said. “This is my thank you to all of you for sticking by me. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Stans was directed by Steven Leckart, with the film exploring Em’s complex relationship with fame and his devoted fanbase, featuring rare footage, interviews, and recreations. The documentary will be available later this year on Paramount+. The event was also attended by Devon Sawa, who starred in Eminem’s iconic “Stan” music video, with the actor writing, “25 years ago I worked with one of the greatest musicians of all time. Today he met my son. What a ride.” (People)