Eminem Releases Remix Of ‘Killer’ Featuring Jack Harlow And Cordae

PRPhotos.com

On Friday (May 28) Eminem released a remix of “Killer.” On the new track, he trades verses with rappers Jack Harlow and Cordae. At one point, Harlow raps about how he aspired to be like Em.

Eminem also shows off his ability to rap at what feels like the speed of light. As Billboard pointed out, “His verbal gymnastics fly by faster than you can read the lyrics.”

Fans learned of the remix when it was mentioned online day before.

“Killer” was originally released in December 2020 on Music to Be Murdered By – Side B.

TL;DR: Eminem released a remix of “Killer.” Recorded with Jack Harlow and Cordae. At one point, Harlow raps about how he aspired to be like Em.