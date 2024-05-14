Eminem Runs Fake Obituary For Slim Shady In Detroit Paper

Getty Images

As part of the promotional rollout for Eminem’s forthcoming new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), the Detroit rapper took out a clever fake obituary for his devious alter ego in his hometown newspaper, The Detroit Free Press. The advertisement/obituary features Eminem in a hockey mask like the murderous Jason Voorhees character from the Friday The 13th horror movies.

Slim Shady’s obituary reads: “Fans ‘will never forget’ the controversial rapper. A product of Detroit…in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.” The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is set for release this summer. (Billboard)