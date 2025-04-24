Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, And More Set To Perform At Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

Getty Images

The 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala will feature performances by country legend Emmylou Harris, R&B icon Eddie Floyd, and Big Star drummer Jody Stephens. The event will take place on Friday, May 16 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and will celebrate the recordings being inducted this year. Harris will perform alongside Daniel Lanois and Brian Blade for a song from her 1995 album, Wrecking Ball, Floyd will be honored for his classic “Knock on Wood,” and Big Star will be celebrated for their 1972 album, #1 Record. Other performers include Cindy Blackman, Ledisi, Leslie Odom Jr., Orianthi, and the music label, Republic Records, will also be recognized. Jon Batiste is set to perform and will also be the inaugural recipient of the Ray Charles Architect of Sound Award. CBS News journalist Anthony Mason will host the event, which will celebrate the 13 newly inducted recordings that have reached the standards of “qualitative or historical significance” in music. (Billboard)