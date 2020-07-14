Empire Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Domestic Violence

Empire star Bryshere Gray was arrested on Sunday (July 12th) after being accused of domestic violence. According to TMZ, the actor was arrested in Goodyear, Arizona — which is outside of Phoenix after a standoff with a SWAT team and crisis negotiators. Cops say they responded to a call to assist a woman after 10:00pm at a Circle K. Cops say the woman flagged down a good Samaritan for help and claimed that her husband Bryshere beat her for several hours at their home.

The woman had several injuries on her body and claimed that the actor strangled her and she temporarily lost consciousness during the alleged assault. She was transported to the hospital, treated for her injuries and later released.

While she was being taken to the hospital, Bryshere barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out. Finally, at around 7 am, Bryshere surrendered to the cops.

Bryshere was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on three charges — felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.