Eric Church Was Gifted Taylor Swift’s First Gold Record After She Replaced Him On An Arena Tour

During an appearance on a special episode of The Tonight Show on Sunday (September 21), Eric Church recalled being gifted Taylor Swift’s first gold record after she replaced him on Rascal Flatts’ arena tour in 2006. After learning online that a then-16-year-old Swift was taking his tour spot, Church eventually received a call from the rising country star. “I said, ‘Listen, Taylor, I have seen this crowd. This crowd is going to love you. I love what you do,’” Church recounted. “I said, ‘This is going to really be great for you, and you owe me your first gold record when this happens.’ Here’s what’s crazy: It took, like, seven days.” Swift eventually did give him her gold record inscribed with a humorous message, which now resides in the Country Music Hall of Fame. “They don’t let me have it,” Church joked. He later performed his new single, “Johnny,” from his recent album, Evangeline vs. the Machine. (Rolling Stone)