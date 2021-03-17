Erica Mena Criticized Over ‘Black Owned Business’ Label

Getty Images

Erica Mena was criticized on social media yesterday (March 16th) after one Instagram user pointed out that she owns a "Black Owned Business" called The Crowned Lady. The user posted a few screenshots about issues she had with the clothing store. When she made the purchase, she saw on the receipt that she sent a payment to "Mena Millions," which confused her since the company claims to be black owned.

Erica responded on Instagram, saying, “So we going after people for being investors and business advisors in my friends and families business?! Because wake up call I always go all [out] for mine.”

She continued, “I don’t give [an F] what you bloggers and trolls got to say about it. Half of you struggle because the Internet is all you have.”