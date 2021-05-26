Home » R&B News » Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Erica Mena has filed for divorce from Safaree Samuels.  According to TMZ, the Love & Hip- Hop star filed last Friday (May 21st) in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Erica is asking for primary custody of their one-year-old daughter Safire, but she is willing to share joint custody with Safaree. She’d also like child support and exclusive use of the home they currently share.

WAS SAFAREE CAUGHT CHEATING?

Meanwhile, Bossip has reported that a video of Safaree dancing seductively with a woman has surfaced online.  Erica seemingly responded to it, saying “you win” on social media. No word on if this led to their separation.

Erica is currently pregnant with their second child.

The two wed in October 2019.

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Claims She’s Changed for Travis Barker
Shanna Moakler Blames Kourtney Kardashian for ‘Destroying’ Family
‘Friends: The Reunion’ Promos Have Fans Concerned For Matthew Perry
Former Girl Group Members Unite For New BET Reality Show
Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Georgia Home Burglarized
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Slammed for Promoting Company With Skin-Whitening Cream