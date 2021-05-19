Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Georgia Home Burglarized

Getty Images

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels revealed on social media that their Georgia home was broken into over the weekend. Erica posted a photo of a man holding up a necklace, which appears to be Safaree's necklace of their daughter's face Sapphire, along with the caption, “This a celebrity chain don’t ask how we got it.”

Erica wrote, “Unfortunately over the weekend my house was robbed. There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous please DM me or Safaree.”

She also posted a photo of the two burglars in her home, and a picture of a man's selfie. Safaree also posted pics of the burglars, saying that the four men were armed.