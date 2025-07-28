Erykah Badu Announces 25th Anniversary Tour For ‘Mama’s Gun’

On Monday (July 28), Erykah Badu announced the dates and details of her Mama’s Gun ’25: The Return of Automatic Slim Tour, which is set to hit the road from October through December. The 16-date jaunt is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Badu’s acclaimed sophomore album, Mama’s Gun, which features the Grammy-nominated singles, “Bag Lady” and “Didn’t Cha Know?” The tour kicks off on October 3rd at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with stops in major cities including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Nashville, before finishing with a hometown show in Irving, Texas on December 10. Pre-sale tickets are available beginning on Wednesday (July 30), followed by a general on-sale on Friday (August 1). This tour follows Badu’s upcoming Abi & Alan Tour with The Alchemist, which is in support of their forthcoming collaborative studio album, marking her first new studio release in 15 years. (Consequence of Sound)