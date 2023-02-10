Home » R&B News » Erykah Badu Covers VOGUE March 2023 Issue

Erykah Badu is on the cover of Vogue's March 2023 Issue. During the interview, Erykah revealed that she only beganto understand fashion later in her career. She explained, “I didn’t know all the houses and names of designers until I was in my 30s or 40s. What I had was a good understanding of look and shape, the way I did with paper dolls when I was a child.”

Erykah also revealed that she rarely works with a stylist, does her own hair and makeup on the road and she enjoys frequenting local vintage stores. She said, “For me, it’s about seeing things coming together, like making a cake from beginning to end.”.

