Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma went viral after posting a picture of themselves showing off their behinds in tight fitting pants. After getting mixed reviews about the pics, Erykah, Puma and Puma's dad The D.O.C. reacted to the backlash.

Puma wrote via IG, “I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss.”

Her parents responded by commented “Well . . .” in her comment section.