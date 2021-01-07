Eva Marcille Accused Of Stealing Idea For Jewelry Line

PRPhotos.com

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has been accused of stealing the name and likeness of a jewelry brand. According to The Jasmine Brand, a 21-year-old Black woman named Jordan Simone accused Marcille of ripping off her line called Jaded by Jordan.

Marcille announced on her Instagram page earlier this week, “Sup y’all, it’s your girl Eva Marcille and I’m super excited cause I’m literally only one week away from launching my new accessory line called Jaded by Eva Marcille. My favorite color is green, it’s the color of luck, and of purity and of life. So, get you some Jaded by Eva Marcille…stay tuned.”

Jordan claimed that Marcille blocked her Instagram account from viewing the Jaded by Eva Marcille page before she learned about it. Jordan wrote on her Instagram page, “…i’m not the only person selling these pieces but i am the ONLY person selling all jade jewelry WITH these specific pieces,” she said. “hence ‘Jaded by…’. something original that nobody has seen which is why my business went VIRAL.. the fact that she blocked me just shows that she didn’t want me to see it, bc i was blocked before i even said anything.”

She continued, “lol how you take someone’s whole concept down to the mf name. . . .and yes i’m pissed bc i am VERY big on originality. everybody knows this. don’t fkn play w/ me. it even makes it worse that you would try to use your fame as leverage to do some sh-t like that thinking you can get away w/ it. if you don’t see the problem then you’re apart of the problem. I don’t play about my brands, PERIOD!”