Evelyn Braxton Speaks On Daughter Traci Braxton’s Death

Evelyn Braxton took to social media to remember her daughter Traci Braxton, who passed this weekend after a private year long battle with esophageal cancer. Evelyn wrote via Instagram, “My dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter, we slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets .. she said with so much strength of faith, ‘mommy I’m going to beat this! My healing is right around the bend.' I replied with so much hope 'absolutely oh yes, you will be heal Baby girl without a doubt!' She continued to say, “As days ,weeks, and months Passed she held on to her determination that she could be an example for someone else that she could perhaps help them through this heinous disease !!”

Evelyn continued, “As I watched her every day her mind grew stronger & more determined . We prayed every day, we repeated Psalms 23 & Anointed our heads With oil. Traci maintained Gods Peace, she never complained she just knew she was going to get through this didn’t matter how it looked. Life was hers and she was going to have it! I watch the weight drop off. I watched tears streaming down her face as she held onto her faith and her beliefs. She fought a good fight and held on until she could not hold on anymore. Only to realize that sometime healing is not on this side of God‘s kingdom but it lies on the other side in the bosom of God.”

She added, “Yes we pray for healing, of the body. Traci switched from life on this side to life on the other side. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy. It will always be a empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled. Although she came through me but she comes from God. yes we will miss her because we love her. Lord, Thank you, you loan to us such a beautiful treasure in vessel that will never be forgotten.. NO I won’t complain!”

TOWANDA SHARES A MESSAGE ABOUT HER SISTER

Meanwhile, Traci's sister Towanda Braxton also paid tribute to her online. She wrote via Instagram, “Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence. No one will ever know just how we were as sisters. Behind the screen, living and loving our truth. All of us….being on the phone together for hours at a time. An amazing daughter, a dope ass sister, an incredible mom and an awesome grandma (Bubbie). A SUPERSTAR!! We never missed a beat without saying I love you whenever a call ended. A hummingbird was at my front door this morning and all I could do was smile- knowing it was you, saying ‘Good morning Umba’. My heart is broken but….Now….God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci.”